Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,755 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

