Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The AES by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 554,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The AES by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.