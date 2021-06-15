Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.