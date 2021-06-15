Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

