Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.61.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

