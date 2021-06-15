Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.31. Welltower has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

