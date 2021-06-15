Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.
WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.31. Welltower has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
