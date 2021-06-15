Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 234 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,485,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,317,000 after buying an additional 328,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 10,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,674. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.76 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.