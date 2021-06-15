Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. 782,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

