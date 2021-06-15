Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.14

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 11999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.903 dividend. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

