WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $898,279.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

