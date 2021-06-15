Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $370.81 or 0.00926901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $218.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00164810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00185519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.79 or 0.01034351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,947.58 or 0.99855989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,921,352 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

