WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$160.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.58.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$140.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$80.73 and a 12-month high of C$142.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$131.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2734124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

