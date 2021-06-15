Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.