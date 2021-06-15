XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Truist Securities increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $148.45 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.