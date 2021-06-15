Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,573 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

