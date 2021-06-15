Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,142 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

