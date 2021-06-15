Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 246.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,307,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 694,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.