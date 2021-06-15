Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $692,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

