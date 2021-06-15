Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $728,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.80.

