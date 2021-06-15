Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $779,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

