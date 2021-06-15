Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $795,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

