Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,390,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GIB opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.