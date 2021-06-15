Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,390,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

