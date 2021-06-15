Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,376 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after buying an additional 904,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

