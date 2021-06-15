Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth $91,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

MIDD stock opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

