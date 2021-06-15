Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 66.5% in May

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
YAMHF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.51.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
