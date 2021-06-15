YENTEN (YTN) Trading Up 36.6% This Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $162,893.03 and $73.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.41 or 0.06456521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01577197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00442066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00146183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00695531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00428362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005956 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040452 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.