YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

YETI stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

