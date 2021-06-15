Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. 33,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,338. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

