Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Altabancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,473. The stock has a market cap of $856.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

