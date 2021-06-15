Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.00. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Masco stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 197,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

