Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.15 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $611.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

