Zacks: Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $421.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.67 million and the highest is $424.20 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.29. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 313.69 and a beta of 1.78.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.