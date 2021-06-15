Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $496.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $517.38 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

