Zacks: Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post sales of $78.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.30 million and the highest is $79.10 million. American Public Education posted sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $409.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $546.82 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,143. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

