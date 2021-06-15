Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $2.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610,000.00 and the highest is $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $22.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $35.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $423.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after buying an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after buying an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

