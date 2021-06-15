Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.22 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $126.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 18,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,054. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $494.91 million, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

