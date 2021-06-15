Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

