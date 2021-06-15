Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.02 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

