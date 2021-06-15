Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 34,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,076. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.