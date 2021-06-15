Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $5.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 34,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,076. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.