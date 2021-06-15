Zacks: Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.75). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 359,069 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,174 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

