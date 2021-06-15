Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.45 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

