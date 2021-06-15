Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,183. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

