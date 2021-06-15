Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

EPIX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. 88,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $917.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

