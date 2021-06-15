Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

