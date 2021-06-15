Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 77.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $58.13 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

