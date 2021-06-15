Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $103.57. 47,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,328. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

