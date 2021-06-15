Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $97.22. 20,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

