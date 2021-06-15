Zacks: Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. EQT posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in EQT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 720,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $22.40 on Friday. EQT has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.