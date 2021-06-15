Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.