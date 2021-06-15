Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,262. The stock has a market cap of $726.60 million, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.